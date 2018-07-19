4

Ananda Gupta  Jason Matthews

Our special guest for 2018 is

Ananda Gupta & Jason Matthews  Parents of Twilight Struggle (regarded by many as the greatest board game ever made) as well as other fantastic games including the upcoming Imperial Struggle.

Board Gaming

We have a complete schedule of boardgames for the weekend.  You can play with Designers play an organized game or just play for fun! 

$1,000 worth of games in a massive drawing Saturday evening!  

Play with Designers. Play with Designers like Ananda Gupta, Jason Matthews, Volko Ruhnke, Harold Buchanan, M. Gouyon-Rety, Gene Billingsley, Mike Bertucelli, Trevor Bender, Alex Bagosy,  and more.  

Open Gaming!

The Handlery Hotel


Convention hours:


Friday 8:00AM to 11:00PM

Saturday 8:00AM to 11:00PM

Sunday 8:00AM to 9:00PM 


Free daytime parking



950 Hotel Cir N,

San Diego, CA 92108


Call the hotel directly to reserve at 619-298-0511 or 800-676-6567 and mention the San Diego Historical Games Convention. The convention will accrue a small benefit that helps us keep registration low!


Miniatures

Miniatures events are GM'd by experienced miniatures pros who are happy to incorporate all levels of experience into their game!

Continuous Flea Market: Tables will be provided for registrants to present their stuff for sale during the Con. Use up to 1/3 a table for free.

Schedule Highlights

The Cold War!  

Yes, our theme this year is The War to End All Wars! 

 

Open Gaming!

Bring your favorite game and your favorite opponents!   Plenty of open tables all weekend!

San Diego Historical Games Convention

​November 9, 10 and 11, 2018

2018 Sponsors

Open Gaming. Plenty of open tables all weekend!

