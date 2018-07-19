Ananda Gupta Jason Matthews
Our special guest for 2018 is
Ananda Gupta & Jason Matthews Parents of Twilight Struggle (regarded by many as the greatest board game ever made) as well as other fantastic games including the upcoming Imperial Struggle.
Board Gaming
We have a complete schedule of boardgames for the weekend. You can play with Designers play an organized game or just play for fun!
$1,000 worth of games in a massive drawing Saturday evening!
Play with Designers. Play with Designers like Ananda Gupta, Jason Matthews, Volko Ruhnke, Harold Buchanan, M. Gouyon-Rety, Gene Billingsley, Mike Bertucelli, Trevor Bender, Alex Bagosy, and more.
The Handlery Hotel
Convention hours:
Friday 8:00AM to 11:00PM
Saturday 8:00AM to 11:00PM
Sunday 8:00AM to 9:00PM
Free daytime parking
950 Hotel Cir N,
San Diego, CA 92108
Call the hotel directly to reserve at 619-298-0511 or 800-676-6567 and mention the San Diego Historical Games Convention. The convention will accrue a small benefit that helps us keep registration low!
Miniatures
Miniatures events are GM'd by experienced miniatures pros who are happy to incorporate all levels of experience into their game!
Continuous Flea Market: Tables will be provided for registrants to present their stuff for sale during the Con. Use up to 1/3 a table for free.
The Cold War!
Open Gaming!
Bring your favorite game and your favorite opponents! Plenty of open tables all weekend!
San Diego Historical Games Convention
November 9, 10 and 11, 2018
